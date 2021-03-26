Hutner Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 5.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

MCD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.31. 87,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

