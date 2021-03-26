HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

