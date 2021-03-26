I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. 12,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 342,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

