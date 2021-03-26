Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $52.08. 93,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

