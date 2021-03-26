Idera Pharmaceuticals’ (IDRA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

IDRA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IDRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 17,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $54,945. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.