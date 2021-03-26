Idle Market Cap Achieves $12.74 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Idle token can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00018788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $226,331.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00798742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00076917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,836 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

