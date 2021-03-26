Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,089. Immunome has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.