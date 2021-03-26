Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,256. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

