Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.