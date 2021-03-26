Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.75).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.69 ($20.81). 215,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.46 and its 200 day moving average is €15.60. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €19.50 ($22.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.