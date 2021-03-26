Independent Research Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.46 ($54.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.72. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €32.53 ($38.26) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

