InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 441,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

