Inherent Group LP Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,534 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 339,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,208. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.