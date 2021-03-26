Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Raised to $10.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IVREF stock remained flat at $$7.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

