Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INZY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,268. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.