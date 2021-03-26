Insider Buying: Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Insider Acquires 14,503 Shares of Stock

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) insider Gregory (Greg) Richards bought 14,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,337.79 ($33,812.71).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.17.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Mirrabooka Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

