Insider Buying: ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Acquires 52,780 Shares of Stock

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Mark Summerhayes bought 52,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,620.44 ($64,014.60).

Mark Summerhayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Mark Summerhayes bought 100,000 shares of ReadyTech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,500.00 ($133,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About ReadyTech

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

