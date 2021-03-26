Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $280.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.76. 359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,396. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 589.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

