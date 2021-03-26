Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Intel by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 324,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 274,149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 44,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $63.30. 692,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

