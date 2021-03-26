Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,896 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 46,605 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,605. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

