Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

3/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/13/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/11/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/10/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

3/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/3/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/24/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/9/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

2/6/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,563. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

