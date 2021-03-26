Investors Buy High Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Call Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 17,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 1,387 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 670,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

