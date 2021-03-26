Investors Purchase High Volume of Keurig Dr Pepper Put Options (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

