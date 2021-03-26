IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

IRIX opened at $7.27 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

