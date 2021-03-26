iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 256.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,906 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $63.94. 198,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

