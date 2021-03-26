iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

