iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

TIP opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

