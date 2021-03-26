Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

