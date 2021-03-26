ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 19367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.