ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. ITT has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $90.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.