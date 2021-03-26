Jefferies Financial Group Increases Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $82.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

