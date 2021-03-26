Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €26.40 ($31.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €13.49 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.07.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.