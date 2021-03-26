Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $40,900.38 and approximately $8,040.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00648962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.