JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.95 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Shares of YY stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 107,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

Get JOYY alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.