JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 8% Following Weak Earnings

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price was down 8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $94.44 and last traded at $96.57. Approximately 24,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,420,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.98.

The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

