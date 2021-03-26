KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $280.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $108.34 million and $280.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00089858 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

