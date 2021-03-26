Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Several research firms have weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

