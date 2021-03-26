KeyCorp Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $38.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,975. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.