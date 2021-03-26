KeyCorp Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $103.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

OXM opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

