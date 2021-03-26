Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,383 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 225.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

