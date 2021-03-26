Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $808,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

