Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 226.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $317.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.47. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

