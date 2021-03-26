Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 16,079 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Repay worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 59.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Repay by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Repay by 41.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Repay by 60.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

