Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,966 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

