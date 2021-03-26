Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.