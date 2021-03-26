Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

