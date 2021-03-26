Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -182.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

