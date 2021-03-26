Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

