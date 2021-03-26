Kyber Network (KNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72.50 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $521.98 million and approximately $72.50 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

