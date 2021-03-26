Lakewood Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,900 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.83. The company had a trading volume of 356,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

